EDITORIAL: The fear factor: Kimmel and the cost of speaking truth to power

Jimmy Kimmel is suspended. That was less a punchline than a punch. The real show is how a president, a pliant regulator and terrified media executives turned a late-night quip into a national lesson in self-preservation: say something mildly inconvenient about power and watch whole broadcast ecosystems rearrange themselves to avoid uncomfortable attention.
ABC pulled Kimmel, one of the US night television’s stalwarts, and his show last week after an uproar over his comments that the man accused of killing ultra-right activist Charlie Kirk was a supporter of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. The Trump-appointed chair of the Federal Communications Commission, the regulatory body, Brendan Carr, threatened that broadcast licences could be yanked from stations that carried “garbage”.
Disney, owner of ABC, pre-empted the show rather than test the regulator's patience, proving once again that fear is cheaper than principle and quicker than litigation. The deeper concern for Americans is that major media and tech companies in the US are now controlled by people who once queued for selfies at Trump’s inauguration, slipped cash into his inaugural war chest and strolled into the White House clutching gifts. Now Larry Elisson’s Oracle stands ready to snatch TikTok’s US operations, hijacking a platform where 17-million Americans scroll, share and spar in 15-second bursts.
Granted, our constitution wears its pride on its sleeve, and our courts can easily pop up when officials get froggy. That legal armour makes an outright licence-forfeiture spectacle less straightforward than what we watched in the US.
Still, straightforward is not the same as impossible. Pretend for a moment that the SABC is just a public broadcaster and not a national Rorschach test. The ritual is the same. A scandal erupts, a howl about bias follows, an urgent commentary for accountability, and then the slow, bureaucratic squeeze. Boards are rearranged, funding conversations go cold and before long, editors are apologising for doing journalism.
If the American spectacle over Kimmel’s suspension teaches us anything, it is this: you don’t need to revoke a licence to silence a broadcaster. You need a chorus of credible-sounding accusations, and a few officials willing to treat governance as an instrument rather than a guardrail. What makes the US-style clampdown here is less a tyrannical act than the capture of ICSA, the creation of an atmosphere where editors self-censor to keep phones ringing, ads coming and appointments that double as loyalty tests.
The SABC has been vulnerable in all the ways that invite this kind of capture. Repeated accusations of political bias condition the public to treat the public broadcaster as a partisan instrument rather than a public trust. Chronic funding woes make editorial independence negotiable in practice if not on paper. Governance failings supply a ready script for those eager to dress up interference as reform.
This editorial is not an argument for panic but for prudence. Defenders of independent media must recognise that legal rights are necessary but not sufficient. Courts can reverse decrees, but they cannot easily unpick a newsroom that has learnt to flinch at every ministerial tweet or finance committee rumour.
A modest set of actions would reduce the appetite for using governance as a cudgel. Insulate public funding from short-term political calculations. Public and enforce transparent, merit-based appointment processes.
If we allow every credible accusation and cash crunch to be used as a cudgel, we will not need a dramatic American-style licence revocation to quiet dissent. We will get there more efficiently, with polite committees and the odd managerial memo that reads suspiciously like an instruction.
That is the art of silencing in an ostensibly constitutional state. It looks like governance, while functioning like a censorship.
EDITORIAL: The fear factor: Kimmel and the cost of speaking truth to power
How a late-night quip by a US television stalwart became a national lesson in self-preservation
