EDITORIAL: Libstar bid smells like bargain hunting
Food producer is running a business with demonstrable self-help progress
Buyers circling Libstar have smelt value. The food producer issued a cautionary note this week telling investors that it had received non-binding buyout offers, sending its share price surging more than 16%. It did not disclose the details of the buyout offers.
The high drama for the company that turns out condiments and canned foods was, in all likelihood, provoked by a battered share price, a balance sheet that still generates meaningful cash and that looks repairable. That combination invites two competing narratives. The first one is a classic private equity swoop on mispriced assets, and the other is that the price discount simply reflects genuine operation and macro risks. Both have merit. The question for investors and the market is which one will win out..
