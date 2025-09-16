Every monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting is interesting in its own way but this week’s one is quite a landmark. It will be the first under the Reserve Bank’s new “preferred” 3% inflation target, after governor Lesetja Kganyago announced (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-07-31-reserve-bank-cuts-repo-rate-and-sets-inflation-anchor-at-3/) at the July meeting that the committee was now aiming for the bottom of the 3%-6% official inflation target range, where previously it aimed for the mid-point.
This week’s meeting will be the last before finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents his medium-term budget on November 12, a budget that may be as closely watched for whatever the minister says, or doesn’t say, on the inflation target as for whatever he says on fiscal policy...
