SA’s insolvency framework has turned into a killing field. In March 2023, liquidator Cloete Murray and his son were gunned down (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-03-19-insolvency-sector-asks-government-for-protection-after-murray-slayings/) while probing missing millions at insurer Constantia.
Peter van den Steen resigned as court-appointed curator to oversee Optimum Coal Mine in December 2023 after receiving threats, warning in a court judgment that as much as R6bn may have been moved offshore from the mine over a seven-month period in 2022. ..
