The $53bn planned “merger of equals” between Anglo American and Teck Resources will be the largest mining merger this decade and the second-largest in the sector. It will create one of the world’s largest copper producers. And the contrast between the apparently seamless way the all-share merger was agreed and the hostility and political point-scoring that surrounded BHP’s unsolicited bid for Anglo last year could hardly have been more striking.
Friendly mergers tend to have a better chance of succeeding and delivering the promised value add than hostile ones. Anglo and Teck have also reportedly been careful to get on top of the politics astutely, reaching out ahead of time to the two sets of regulators — Canada’s and SA’s. That should avoid the nationalist pushback that last year greeted BHP’s ultimately failed bid for Anglo and Glencore’s failed bid for Teck, which drove Canadian regulators to tighten up laws on foreign mining acquisitions...
