It was always going to take Americans — their democracy-supporting institutions such as courts, ordinary Americans, business and opposition and governing parties — to curb Donald Trump’s excessive presidential powers. America’s trading powers have limited agency.
On September 3, the US Appeals Court ruled (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/markets/2025-09-02-us-stocks-fall-as-ruling-on-trump-tariffs-rattles-investors/) that Trump, the US president, had exceeded his authority by imposing sweeping import tariffs on a range of goods. In a move that caused global uncertainty, Trump relied on questionable trade deficits to slap these tariffs on countries. He also created a spurious link between trade and US foreign and national security policy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.