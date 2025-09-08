Many of SA’s foremost business leaders have invested much time and energy this year in the Business 20 (B20), the forum that brings business in G20 countries together to feed policy proposals into the G20 itself.
Last week the B20 launched its 30 “transformative” recommendations for this year, ceremonially handing them over to international relations minister Ronald Lamola to put to the G20. The grouping will spend the next few months sharing and lobbying for their proposals before a business summit in Sandton in the run-up to the G20’s own leaders’ summit at Nasrec in November...
