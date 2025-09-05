The ANC is facing its most serious challenge since its unbanning. Its historical ally, the SA Communist Party (SACP), has decided to contest next year’s local government elections on its own.
Worse, unions affiliated to Cosatu, the ANC’s labour ally, are lining up behind the SACP ahead of the 2026 municipal elections. Public sector unions, which now form the bulk of Cosatu’s affiliates, are due to hold conferences to decide whether to support the ANC — as they have done since 1994 — or back the SACP...
