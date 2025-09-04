EDITORIAL: Cell C’s second act
Investors would be wise to ask whether they’re buying into a revived telecom or gambling on another restructuring
Blue Label has rolled out a high-stakes teleportation trick, recasting Cell C’s perennial losses as R13bn-plus equity prize ahead of a planned JSE listing. The valuation backed into the statement issued earlier this week looks juicy on paper, but this high-wire act may leave the market hanging without a safety net.
Blue Label’s plan is ingenious engineering. Convert R3.67bn of debt into equity, shift the R2.5bn telecom equipment arm across the balance sheet, and swap as much as R7.5bn of airtime for shares. Et voila: a freshly minted Cell C equity value north of R13bn, waiting to be sliced and diced in a sell-down to institutional buyers. ..
