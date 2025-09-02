EDITORIAL: Inflation target statement is welcome
The Bank and Treasury are working together and agree low inflation is good
02 September 2025 - 05:00
It might not have been a climb down as such. But it certainly had the welcome effect of doing some damage control.
Monday’s joint statement by the Treasury and the Reserve Bank on the inflation target was important simply because it was joint. That will allay concerns in the market about a rift between the two crucial institutions...
