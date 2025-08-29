EDITORIAL: MTN’s missing narrative is a disservice
Telecom company failed to link leadership changes to strategy or explain the core problem it aims to solve
29 August 2025 - 05:00
Last week’s shake-up of MTN’s executive leadership has become a source of amusement to the watchers of Africa’s largest telecom group. The group missed the opportunity to explain the central organising idea behind the far-reaching changes.
The group announced changes to its executive committee and technology function as well as the SA operations. Some executives fell off the group’s executive committee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.