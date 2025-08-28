EDITORIAL: No-vote grenade forces Richemont into the spotlight
ISS is forcing the group into the spotlight but it is unlikely the shareholder meeting will ignite a full-blown revolt
Richemont’s annual shareholder meeting is usually a rubber-stamp affair. After all, the Rupert family holds half the votes with barely 9.1% of the stock. But this year ISS lobbed a no-vote grenade at Johann Rupert, chair of the international luxury goods heavyweight. Don’t expect an uprising in Geneva, think of it more as a carefully aimed PR jab.
Even a proxy advisory firm knows it can’t flip Richemont on a single vote. Still, by calling out a fortress built on dual class super-voting shares and 30.6-million Swiss francs bonus with mystery targets, ISS forces the Swiss luxury giant into the spotlight it loathes. And when a titan of discretion finds itself on the defensive, the optics matter more than any tally. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.