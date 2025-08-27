EDITORIAL: NHI’s consultation charade
Board of Healthcare Funders asks Constitutional Court to expose token consultations
As the legal fight over the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act becomes increasingly complex, the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has launched a new broadside against the fiercely contested legislation that all of us can understand.
The BHF, representing medical schemes, has previously attacked the president’s decision to assent to the act, while five other parties have separately taken aim at its measures for reforming SA’s health system. It has now turned to the Constitutional Court with an attack on parliament’s public participation process when it considered the NHI Bill. Its core argument is that MPs in the previous administration merely paid lip service to the consultation required by the constitution during the legislative process, and that the ANC used its majority at the time to muscle through a bill that differed in no material way from the version submitted by the executive...
