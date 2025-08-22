EDITORIAL: Saving the national dialogue
No effort should be spared in saving the dialogue from becoming another failed social compact exercise
22 August 2025 - 05:00
By most accounts, the first convention of the national dialogue was a damp squib. Now is the opportunity to save the all-important dialogue from failure.
On August 15-16, the convention was held in Pretoria amid controversy over its arrangement. Seven legacy foundations of prominent South Africans boycotted the event, as did the DA, MK, EFF, Freedom Front+ and other parties...
