EDITORIAL: SA’s plastic gamble
Petrochemical states shift to plastic profits, derailing treaty as microplastic pollution surges
21 August 2025 - 05:00
The collapse of UN talks on a global treaty to curb plastic pollution is a major setback for efforts to tackle a pernicious problem.
After three years of wrangling, talks broke down last week over disagreements about capping production and tackling harmful chemicals in plastics. The resistance came largely from petrochemical producing countries pivoting to plastics as the renewable energy market takes off and demand for fossil fuels falls...
