EDITORIAL: SA in need of talented leaders instead of power broker mayors
Zille’s candidacy ups the ante for the ANC and others, not least because her experience and track record overshadows that of regional bosses
19 August 2025 - 05:00
Helen Zille as the DA’s mayoral candidate ups the ante in the battle for the soul of the City of Johannesburg.
Theoretically, it should force the party’s main opponent in Gauteng, the ANC, to put up a candidate of similar stature or risk entering the campaign on a weak footing. Heavyweight mayoral candidates will be crucial for the ANC to ward off a potential bloody nose in the upcoming local government election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.