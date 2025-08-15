EDITORIAL: Funding disclosure: by any and all means
Trade minister is unlikely to receive any thanks from ANC for doing the right thing in rejecting Batho Batho’s bid for national lottery
Parks Tau, the embattled trade, industry & competition minister, has done SA a huge favour by disclosing why he rejected Batho Batho Trust, the ANC benefactor, as the preferred bidder to run the lucrative national lottery. For this, he will probably be roasted by his party.
Last week, this newspaper reported (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-08-anc-donor-almost-bagged-states-largest-tender/) why Tau rejected the bid by (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-08-anc-donor-almost-bagged-states-largest-tender/)Ringeta (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-08-anc-donor-almost-bagged-states-largest-tender/), which was preferred by the bid evaluation adjudication processes. He then disclosed the reasons in court papers. ..
