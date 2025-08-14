EDITORIAL: The opportunity of the Putin-Trump summit
US president’s Alaska talks could mark a turning point — if he listens more than he bargains
14 August 2025 - 05:00
Friday’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, has been dogged by controversy. But it may yet be the beginning of the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The biggest controversy has been caused by Trump’s rushed arrangement of the summit. In typical Trump style, he called Putin, who invaded Ukraine three years ago, to a summit in Alaska. He did so without consulting America’s allies and Ukraine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.