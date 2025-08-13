EDITORIAL: Is Basel holding Africa back?
The rules could be too tight to enable affordable lending in areas such as infrastructure
13 August 2025 - 05:00
Are banking rules and regulations a constraint on the kind of investment in infrastructure that countries need, at rates they can afford?
Absa’s head of strategy, Punki Modise, has now climbed on the regulatory bandwagon, adding her voice to calls by Standard Bank Group CEO Simpiwe “Sim” Tshabalala for banking regulators to loosen capital rules to aid infrastructure investment. Tshabalala chairs this year’s B20 finance and infrastructure task team, which aims to make recommendations to the G20...
