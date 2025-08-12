EDITORIAL: Legal purity, operational chaos
Ruling prevents unfair loss of vehicles, but repairers have no viable path to recover storage costs
The high court has handed car owners a win, but workshops took a punch. In the case of Nedbank Ltd v Salvage Genie & Others (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-07-motor-industry-livid-over-court-ruling-on-uncollected-vehicles-at-workshops/), the court ruled that salvage or enrichment liens, commonly relied upon by motor body repairers, can no longer be sold, transferred or ceded to third parties.
This effectively means businesses that were previously able to take over a lien in exchange for paying a repairer’s outstanding invoice, can no longer do so. This marks a dramatic shift from previous industry norms, where repairers could recover unpaid invoices by transferring lien rights to salvage firms. These third parties would then assume possession of the vehicle, pay the outstanding fees, and sell the asset, often through auction or resale. That workaround is now legally invalid. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.