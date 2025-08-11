EDITORIAL: When a national dialogue turns into a spat
Foundations believe the government’s role has effectively dwarfed that of citizens
11 August 2025 - 05:00
It’s a great pity that the proposed national dialogue may be getting off on a controversial footing. It should be postponed to allow for proper preparations and to get everyone on board.
On Friday, four legacy foundations of prominent South Africans announced that they were pulling out of the first convention of the dialogue: a three-day event scheduled for next Friday. The reasons cited by the foundations — of FW de Klerk, Thabo Mbeki, Desmond and Leah Tutu, and Steve Biko — include concerns about resources, logistics, the state of readiness and, importantly, the role of the government in the dialogue...
