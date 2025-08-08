EDITORIAL: Operation Dudula’s deadly cure
Vigilante group does not have the authority to determine who is deserving of state resources
Operation Dudula, the vigilante group dressing itself up as a political party, is once more flexing its muscle, threatening and intimidating foreigners, and violently preventing them from accessing services at public health facilities.
In the past few weeks, it has targeted patients it deemed “too foreign” at clinics in Hillbrow, Jeppestown and Yeoville in Johannesburg, chasing away pregnant women and mothers with young babies. In Durban, it aligned with the similarly xenophobic group March on March and turned its ire on patients seeking care at Addington Hospital. And all while the police stood idle and cabinet ministers remained silent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.