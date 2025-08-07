EDITORIAL: A sense of urgency at last
In the past few days, our government has grudgingly accepted that it doesn’t have all the answers
07 August 2025 - 05:00
Finally, it seems the penny has dropped in Pretoria — government has, at last, accepted that SA’s economy is facing one of its toughest external challenges.
This Thursday, SA’s exporters to the US will face tariffs of 30% with the threat of even higher duties if this country continues its association with the Brics bloc — a club that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA and new members including Iran...
