EDITORIAL: Paul Mashatile’s troubling judgment
Since becoming deputy president, the ANC number two has been deflecting scrutiny of his well-funded lifestyle
It’s probably too early to make a call whether Paul Mashatile, SA’s deputy president, will make a good president. However, it’s about time South Africans asked whether they can trust his judgment.
Since becoming the second-most powerful government official, the ANC deputy president has been dodging questions about his glamorous lifestyle, especially his homes. As the net of public scrutiny closed in on him, he had no choice but to declare that he lived in two houses belonging to his family members — his son-in-law and son — in the Western Cape and Gauteng, where he also happens to have official residences...
