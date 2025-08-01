EDITORIAL: The state’s coldest silence
Conditions facing patients at the Northern Cape Mental Hospital have disturbing echoes of the Life Esidimeni tragedy
The health ombud’s investigation into conditions at the Northern Cape Mental Hospital has laid bare in excoriating detail the inhumane treatment inflicted on some of SA’s most vulnerable citizens.
It is symptomatic of a far bigger problem, suggesting state actors have learnt nothing from the Life Esidimeni scandal and put no guardrails in place to prevent such a tragedy from occurring again. More than 140 people died after the Gauteng health department ignored expert advice in 2016 and transferred more than 1,000 stable mental patients from private provider Life Esidimeni to unlicensed and ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations — all in a bid to save money...
