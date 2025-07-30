EDITORIAL: Adcock’s R75 déjà vu
Same price tag, different decade, fresh foreign suitor
30 July 2025 - 05:00
More than a decade ago, Bidvest sprang a surprise on SA’s pharmaceutical scene. A R70-a-share bid, backed by a lawsuit and the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) unease, torpedoed Chile’s CFR Pharmaceutical’s takeover of Adcock Ingram.
What was sold as a patriotic defence of a home-grown champion quickly revealed itself as a power play, one that left Bidvest with a blocking stake and the keys to the boardroom...
