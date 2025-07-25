EDITORIAL: Workplace training unfit for purpose, so end rot in Setas
Corruption, mismanagement and jobs for pals are the order of the day, rendering most Setas useless
25 July 2025 - 05:00
SA’s workplace training is a shambles. More than 25 years after the sector education and training authorities (Setas) were created, they have had no meaningful effect on unemployment, nor alleviated the need for companies to import artisan skills.
Fixing the mess should be the newly appointed minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela’s top priority...
