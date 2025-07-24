EDITORIAL: JSE hits historic highs, but SA markets do not operate in isolation

On Wednesday morning the JSE equities market hit an all-time high, with the FTSE/JSE all share index reaching a historic 100,000 points. It was a milestone moment, as the JSE pointed out in a press statement to mark the occasion, with the index now 1,000 times higher than its starting value of 100 points in January 1960.
The bulls have certainly been running in the past year, with the all share index up about 25% over the year, and the JSE among the best-performing markets in dollar and rand terms for 2025 to date. It’s all very welcome. But it feels quite odd in an economy as stagnant as SA’s.
Part of the answer is that this has been very much a year of two halves. The second half of last year saw a huge relief rally after SA’s elections, with the pre-election fear factor retreating and investors piling back into “SA Inc” stocks on hopes that the new government of national unity (GNU) would be good for business. The rally saw local bank stocks gain more than 30% and clothing stocks returning about 50%. It was helped too by the one-off boost to consumer spending provided by the two-pot pension reforms.
But Old Mutual Investment head of equities research Meryl Pick points out that all that has reversed this year as the GNU euphoria has worn off, with sectors such as clothing and food that are highly geared to consumer spending losing their gains and the banking sector flat.
What has come along instead in 2025 is a huge rally in gold and platinum stocks, along with a bounce in Naspers/Prosus. The Naspers and Prosus shares had taken pain on concerns about Chinese associate Tencent, but the news early in the year that China’s DeepSeek could equal the AI achievements of the US tech leaders has turned all that around. But the really big story of this year has been the mega-gains in gold and platinum stocks, which have seen gains of 80%-90%, with some up more than 100%.
The gold price has more than doubled since September 2022 as the “fear factor” has gripped investors globally in an uncertain, conflictual and inflation-prone world. And where SA tended to write off its gold sector for many years, Pick points out that the sector has climbed to almost 13% of the JSE’s capped Swix index, up from its 2% lows, in part because so many industrial shares have delisted in recent years while gold shares have raced ahead.
Investors had tended to write off platinum too because electric vehicles were going to take over the market from the traditional vehicles that use platinum autocatalysts. Now electric vehicle adoption is slowing, and with little investment going in to expand supply in recent years, the market dynamics have turned, with the platinum price up more than 50% since March and investors falling in love with the metal again.
If last year’s bull market was domestically driven, this year’s has been externally driven. As Pick says, “The SA stock market is not the SA economy.” When you buy the JSE you’re not buying SA, but exposure to at least three markets — China, and the US and other advanced economies, that drive more than half the local equity market, with SA’s domestic economy driving probably only 45%.
Investors will need to watch global economic and geopolitical developments closely. And just as SA’s equity market seems disconnected from its economy, so too the US equity market, which continues to roar even as concerns over its economic outlook mount. A big question is how long the S&P 500 can continue its rally. Equity investors continue to trade on the assumption that US President Donald Trump is not serious about his tariffs. If it turns out that he is, it surely will mean serious trouble for stock markets everywhere. SA at least has the advantage that its precious metals might hold up regardless.
EDITORIAL: JSE hits historic highs, but SA markets do not operate in isolation
Investors will need to watch global economic and geopolitical developments closely
On Wednesday morning the JSE equities market hit an all-time high, with the FTSE/JSE all share index reaching a historic 100,000 points. It was a milestone moment, as the JSE pointed out in a press statement to mark the occasion, with the index now 1,000 times higher than its starting value of 100 points in January 1960.
The bulls have certainly been running in the past year, with the all share index up about 25% over the year, and the JSE among the best-performing markets in dollar and rand terms for 2025 to date. It’s all very welcome. But it feels quite odd in an economy as stagnant as SA’s.
Part of the answer is that this has been very much a year of two halves. The second half of last year saw a huge relief rally after SA’s elections, with the pre-election fear factor retreating and investors piling back into “SA Inc” stocks on hopes that the new government of national unity (GNU) would be good for business. The rally saw local bank stocks gain more than 30% and clothing stocks returning about 50%. It was helped too by the one-off boost to consumer spending provided by the two-pot pension reforms.
But Old Mutual Investment head of equities research Meryl Pick points out that all that has reversed this year as the GNU euphoria has worn off, with sectors such as clothing and food that are highly geared to consumer spending losing their gains and the banking sector flat.
What has come along instead in 2025 is a huge rally in gold and platinum stocks, along with a bounce in Naspers/Prosus. The Naspers and Prosus shares had taken pain on concerns about Chinese associate Tencent, but the news early in the year that China’s DeepSeek could equal the AI achievements of the US tech leaders has turned all that around. But the really big story of this year has been the mega-gains in gold and platinum stocks, which have seen gains of 80%-90%, with some up more than 100%.
The gold price has more than doubled since September 2022 as the “fear factor” has gripped investors globally in an uncertain, conflictual and inflation-prone world. And where SA tended to write off its gold sector for many years, Pick points out that the sector has climbed to almost 13% of the JSE’s capped Swix index, up from its 2% lows, in part because so many industrial shares have delisted in recent years while gold shares have raced ahead.
Investors had tended to write off platinum too because electric vehicles were going to take over the market from the traditional vehicles that use platinum autocatalysts. Now electric vehicle adoption is slowing, and with little investment going in to expand supply in recent years, the market dynamics have turned, with the platinum price up more than 50% since March and investors falling in love with the metal again.
If last year’s bull market was domestically driven, this year’s has been externally driven. As Pick says, “The SA stock market is not the SA economy.” When you buy the JSE you’re not buying SA, but exposure to at least three markets — China, and the US and other advanced economies, that drive more than half the local equity market, with SA’s domestic economy driving probably only 45%.
Investors will need to watch global economic and geopolitical developments closely. And just as SA’s equity market seems disconnected from its economy, so too the US equity market, which continues to roar even as concerns over its economic outlook mount. A big question is how long the S&P 500 can continue its rally. Equity investors continue to trade on the assumption that US President Donald Trump is not serious about his tariffs. If it turns out that he is, it surely will mean serious trouble for stock markets everywhere. SA at least has the advantage that its precious metals might hold up regardless.
JSE hits historic 100,000 points milestone
JSE considers 24-hour trading
DUMA GQUBULE: The voodoo system of accounting for black ownership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.