EDITORIAL: Eskom’s billion-rand pattern of failure
Eskom’s R1bn bill to a French contractor reveals a deeper pathology. The utility has been ordered to pay Framatome (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2025-07-21-eskoms-r1bn-koeberg-nuclear-plant-own-goal/), a state-backed nuclear reactor builder, not a fly-by-night contractor, for stalling critical repairs at Koeberg.
It’s the latest headline in a decades-long saga — 10-year Medupi delay and R50bn-plus overspend, rolling Kusile setbacks, 2023 gas-turbine holdups under the independent power producer programmer and fresh hiccups at Camden-Komati coal-to-gas conversions — that exposes a utility allergic to basic project discipline. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.