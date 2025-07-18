EDITORIAL: Crises bedevil transport sector
Minister Barbara Creecy has had to intervene often to ensure the continued functioning of entities in her portfolio
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has her hands full dealing with the management disruptions that have befallen key entities in her portfolio. It seems much of her time is spent putting out fires that frequently flare up within these entities.
Besides these outbreaks of dysfunction, the minister has a demanding portfolio, central to which is improving the performance of the country’s railway network and ports, essential for ratcheting up sorely needed economic growth. A key element of this turnaround is securing private sector participation in the network. Overseeing the heavily indebted state-owned freight and port enterprise, Transnet, is a challenge in its own right...
