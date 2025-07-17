EDITORIAL: Coup risk joins public ledger
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s alarming comments on a potential coup attempt in SA should not be taken lightly, as the political dynamics in the country are fluid and unpredictable.
In a briefing to parliament dubbed “historic” by the minister, she outlined the national security strategy (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-07-15-security-cracks-laid-bare-as-minister-flags-the-risk-of-a-coup/) and national intelligence estimates for the period 2019-24. For the first time, the state, through Ntshavheni, who works in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, acknowledged that threats to constitutional order are not abstract or imported. They are domestic, proximate and politically entangled. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.