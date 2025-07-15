EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity
President squanders chance to show he is serious about sleaze-free administration
Before Sunday’s address to the nation, observers were suggesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to serious corruption allegations about the police service would define his presidency and legacy. It has. He will forever be remembered as one who missed opportunities to be a consequential president.
On Sunday night, he announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to probe allegations of capture of the police service by non-state parties, placed his police minister and ally, Senzo Mchunu, on leave and, in an unprecedented move, named academic and former judge Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister. ..
