EDITORIAL: Scale trumps market count in fibre push
Competition Commission’s Vodacom-Maziv pivot shows regulators are waking up to tech realities
Vodacom’s fibre gamble just got another lifeline. After nearly four years of back and forth, the Competition Commission has flipped from foe to facilitator, signing off on revised conditions that let Vodacom tap Remgro’s Maziv fibre empire. It’s a tacit admission that in capital-hungry industries, market count matters less than who can actually build the network.
The new deal strings Vodacom to another R14bn fibre rollout, a five-year capex pledge that reaches deeper into low-income areas. Overlapping cables must now be sheared off swiftly, or a trustee will sell them, a backstop that regulators hope stops duopolists from hogging the wholesaler role. And a fast-track interim relief clause means any sneaky foreclosure can be slapped down before damage lingers. ..
