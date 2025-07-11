EDITORIAL: Medical schemes need to prove credibility
This follows damning findings of inquiry into racial profiling by major schemes
Further investigation is required to resolve the controversy raging between major medical schemes and the panel of inquiry (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-07-07-inquiry-finds-medical-schemes-used-racial-profiling-to-detect-fraud/) into racial profiling of black healthcare providers.
If the medical schemes believe the methodology used by the panel of the Section 59 inquiry was flawed, they must take the panel’s report and findings on review. Meanwhile, the findings must stand, casting a stigma on the credibility of the country’s major medical schemes while their existence is threatened by the government’s plan to introduce National Health Insurance (NHI). ..
