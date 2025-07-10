EDITORIAL: Makhura’s deployment to DBSA poses unique problems
The ANC, which lost its dominance last May, has run out of patronage
10 July 2025 - 05:00
Imagine Bathabile Dlamini, the former social development minister, being appointed to chair the board of the National Development Agency or any state-owned enterprise (SOE), for that matter. There would be a huge outcry.
On July 1, the government appointed David Makhura, an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member, to join the board of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) as an independent nonexecutive director. The idea is that Makhura, the former premier of Gauteng, will take over the chair of the board of this development finance institution in three months...
