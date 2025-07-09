EDITORIAL: US tariffs — it’s sink or swim for SA
SA faces a harsh reality. A 30% tariff slapped on to it by Washington represents a dramatic loss of preferential access to a top-tier market, a blow to investor sentiment and a strain on its long-standing friendship with the US. The tariff challenge, while bruising, is not insurmountable. It may even spur the kind of reform and strategic pivots that economists have long urged.
In a jarring move, Washington has slapped a 30% blanket tariff on all SA exports to the US, except for a few critical to the world’s largest economy. The White House justifies this steep levy by accusing Pretoria of one-sided trade practices and a lack of reciprocity. ..
