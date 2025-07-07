EDITORIAL: Meltdown at SAPS leadership
Dysfunction and distrust grow at the top of the police’s administrative and political leadership
It is hard to see how President Cyril Ramaphosa can avoid an independent inquiry into serious allegations of political interference, corruption and criminality made by one of the country’s provincial police commissioners.
On Sunday, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of political interference in police operations, links with unscrupulous characters, disbanding a task team probing political killings and drug cartels, and brokering a peace meeting between Mkhwanazi and Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the deputy national commissioner responsible for crime detection...
