EDITORIAL: Welcome moves to modernise payments and broaden access
It is time to update the regulatory framework to reflect new realities
04 July 2025 - 05:00
Annual reports from the Reserve Bank and the Payments Association of SA provide updates on a series of reforms to SA’s payments system that will help to make banking more competitive and open to all.
Cash still looms large in SA’s economy, and while a high proportion of SA adults have bank accounts, especially compared with most other emerging market and developing economies, that doesn’t necessarily mean they can transact easily and cheaply, in real time. That constrains small businesses and weighs on poor consumers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.