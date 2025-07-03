EDITORIAL: Managing the debate on transformation
Instead of piecemeal or overhaul changes, the government needs to bring back policy certainty
03 July 2025 - 05:00
For the past few months, an emotive, sometimes divisive, debate has been raging about the empowerment laws of the country. This debate has reached a stage where it could easily set the growth agenda back by policy inconsistency.
It needs to be managed carefully to avoid this negative outcome...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.