EDITORIAL: Time to protect our children: vaping industry must be regulated
Draft legislation has been in the pipeline since 2018, but is only now being considered by parliament
It is high time the government reined in the manufacturers of vapes and subjected them to the same regulatory control as the purveyors of cigarettes and snuff.
Once at the forefront of global tobacco control, SA is now one of just 62 countries that have yet to ban or institute any rules for e-cigarettes. Draft legislation to bring these products into the regulatory fold has been in the pipeline since 2018, but is only now being considered by parliament. The sector is thus governed by the outdated Tobacco Products Control Act, which was last amended in 2008 and is silent on the new generation nicotine delivery devices that have flooded the market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.