EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle
The tit-for-tat between the ANC and DA has nothing to do with national interest, and everything with dynamics in the parties
30 June 2025 - 05:00
When the government of national unity (GNU) was formed, many South Africans thought the politics of theatrics were over. Last week, they were reminded about how wrong they were by the two major partners in the GNU.
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Andrew Whitfield, a lesser-known deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, for travelling to the US without the president’s explicit permission. The offence of insubordination, as Ramaphosa prefers to call it, occurred in February...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.