EDITORIAL: It’s not just the ratings agencies
Creating an African rating agency, as suggested by the African Development Bank, won’t solve the problem
26 June 2025 - 05:00
It’s not entirely clear why the Vatican opted to sponsor a report on Africa’s cost of capital. But with the global finance for development conference set to start in Spain next week and the G20’s finance track set to meet in Durban next month, the Vatican-funded Jubilee Report is timely.
SA has put the high cost of capital high on the agenda of the G20 for this year’s presidency, because debt costs so often cause debt distress in Africa and other developing regions and because of their importance given the continent’s urgent need for capital for development and infrastructure...
