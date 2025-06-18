EDITORIAL: SA should take steps to avoid the walk of shame
There are several readouts of events at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting (minus the excluded Russia) in Alberta, Canada, this week. But regardless of the version, SA, which was invited to the elite gathering, should take serious note as it prepares to host the Group of 20 (G20) summit in November.
Three explanations are doing the rounds as to US President Donald Trump’s abrupt departure from the town of Kananaskis on Monday. First, to attend to the escalating conflict in the Middle East after the exchange of air fire between Israel and Iran; second, because he did not like the wording of the communique that would have been issued at the end of the summit; and third, because Canadian Prime Minister Make Carney made it clear his country is not for sale...
