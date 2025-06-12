EDITORIAL: Pity the ‘children’ if there’s a big, beautiful reconciliation
With Trump eliciting a heart emoji from Musk, those they have hurt need to be made better again
12 June 2025 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were always destined to be star-crossed billionaire buddies, but like bickering lovers locked in a toxic relationship they just can’t help coming back for more.
The world’s most powerful man has a long history of savaging “friends”, family, advisers and porn stars who dare challenge him, while the globe’s richest man has a well-deserved reputation for ruthlessness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.