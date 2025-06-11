EDITORIAL: Judges are human too
Ratha Mokgoatlheng’s apology for his offensive remarks shows an empathy that is unusual in our judiciary
11 June 2025 - 05:00
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, the presiding officer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, has enjoyed more than four sterling decades as an officer of the court. The bulk of this time was spent as a judge before his retirement.
A year ago, the former professional footballer and struggle activist was roped in to preside over the case about the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper that had been bungled for years by police...
