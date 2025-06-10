EDITORIAL: Crisis of confidence in SA justice
The NPA’s struggles are symptomatic of systemic flaws that need holistic solutions
10 June 2025 - 05:00
In a packed courtroom in April, the air was heavy with expectation. Then came the ruling: Timothy Omotoso — a charismatic televangelist accused of raping and trafficking women — walked free.
The judge’s rebuke was brutal, slamming prosecutors for shoddy cross-examination and dishonesty in handling the case. For the victims who braved eight gruelling years of delays, the acquittal felt like a betrayal — devastating. Some left feeling betrayed by a justice system that had promised to protect them...
