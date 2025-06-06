EDITORIAL: Cabinet picks under scrutiny
Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane’s shocking conduct before parliamentary committee mimics that of other ANC MPs
06 June 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is strong on rhetoric but weak on judgment.
This has not changed since his previous term, when the ANC enjoyed an outright majority of support in parliament and across eight of the country’s nine provinces. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.