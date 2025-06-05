EDITORIAL: Cape Town’s proposed rate hikes a necessary political risk for DA
Geordin Hill-Lewis cannot ignore his responsibility to ensure the fast-growing city continues to function properly
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Cape Town’s mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, is taking a calculated political risk as he seeks to reform the city’s tariff structure to help finance a set of ambitious new infrastructure projects.
With a municipal election due in a little more than a year, he dare not alienate too many middle-class DA voters with steep, inflation-busting rate hikes. But neither can he ignore his responsibility to ensure the rapidly growing city — now home to at least 4.8-million people — continues to function properly...
