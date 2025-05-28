Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Well done, Gen Lebeya

28 May 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Outgoing Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
Outgoing Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI

In a crime-ridden country like ours it is unusual for the police leadership to receive praise for a job well done. But Gen Godfrey Lebeya, the outgoing head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation or the Hawks, is worthy of that.

Lebeya leaves his job on Friday when his term expires, having led the Hawks with integrity and diligence since 2018. An advocate of the high court, he brought to the job a rare combination of skills: ethical leadership, commitment, policing and legal.

Unlike his predecessors, he was open to ideas including working with the private sector in fighting crime and corruption. Importantly, he restored the unit’s credibility.

At its inception in the 1990s, the unit, then known as the Scorpions, enjoyed successes including clamping down on gangs in the Western Cape. But as its successes grew, the unit became the target of politicians. After the ousting of Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma’s supporters set out to weaken it. Weak appointments were made such as Berning Ntlemeza, Lebeya’s predecessor who left in disgrace and has since joined the African Congress for Transformation party.

A campaign to dismantle the Hawks included moving it from the National Prosecuting Authority and making it part of the police service. As was the case with national police commissioners, none of the many Hawks heads completed their terms. Most left because of political interference by police ministers and after butting heads with the commissioners.

When Lebeya took over, the bar was low. He worked hard to raise it while skilfully navigating the politics of the job, and worked well under Bheki Cele and, briefly, Senzo Mchunu.

His success cannot be measured only in the numbers of arrests and prosecutions. It should also be measured in terms of the stability of the Hawks as an elite police unit. His successor has big shoes to fill.

ALSO READ:

US meeting spurs SA into action over high crime rate

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster is expected to discuss the issue this week
National
1 day ago

Five of six farm attack victims in last quarter were black, says police minister

"The history of farm murders in the country has always been distorted and reported in an unbalanced way. The truth is farm murders have always ...
National
4 days ago

Blank guns under fire by the state after being linked to crime

SA weighs ban on imports of blank guns originally intended for legitimate uses in training and as movie props
National
1 week ago

SA on brink of an economic emergency, says Ninety One CEO

Asset manager Hendrik du Toit says the SA team’s White House visit highlights the country’s socioeconomic ills
National
5 days ago

Carjacking down 15.1% in SA, says police minister Mchunu

First quarter 2025 crime statistics show encouraging trends
National
4 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Trump handed Cyril Ramaphosa and SA a win

Instead of fighting among ourselves, SA is united in condemnation for Donald Trump’s trash talking
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Mantashe dumps a steaming pile of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: True shape of Pick n Pay turnaround
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: Yohburg actually looks great from the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TEMBA A NOLUTSHUNGU: The spectre of the NHI ...
Opinion
5.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Former intelligence minister arrested on corruption charges

National

SA banks sharpen Hawks’ forensic claws

National

Hawks boost crime fighting account with R8m

National

Hawks boss says police still pursuing state capture suspects

National

Hawks nab 673 suspects in high-profile crimes

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.