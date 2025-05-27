EDITORIAL: True shape of Pick n Pay turnaround
Recovery is still looking fragile and financed rather than earned
27 May 2025 - 05:00
Pick n Pay turnaround appears, at first glance, to be gaining traction. The company narrowed its annual pretax loss to R237m (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/retail-and-consumer/2025-05-26-pick-n-pay-narrows-losses-shows-signs-of-recovery/) in the year to the end of March, a sharp improvement from the R1.4bn loss in the previous year.
The company cites a 64% reduction in core supermarket losses and points to green shoots such as 5.6% turnaround growth. Yet it is hard to ignore how Pick n Pay is heavily leaning on one bright spot — Boxer — while the core business remains on wobbly footing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.